‘Black is Beautiful’ exhibit at Columbia Art Museum

The exhibit will explore the second Harlem Renassaince of the 50's and 60's through September

The Black is Beautiful at the Columbia Museum of Art.

Starting this weekend CMA will feature the photography of Kwame Brathwaite. Kwame S. Braithwaite is the Director of The Kwame Braithwaite Archive which showcases many of his father’s pieces of art including everything from fashion and activism, to music and fashion.

This exhibition is the the first ever dedicated to Brathwaite’s remarkable career and will tell the story of a key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance of the 1950s and 60s. The begins this weekend Saturday June 27th, and will run though Sunday September 6, 2020.

To learn more about the exhibit or grab recommended advanced tickets you can do so by clicking on the link provided here