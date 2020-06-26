Javon Kinlaw signs rookie deal with San Francisco

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif. — Today, former Gamecock defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw officially signed his rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports.

San Francisco selected Kinlaw with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft — the highest selection for a Gamecock since Jadeveon Clowney went first overall to Houston in 2014.

Kinlaw posted on his Instagram account confirming his contract, saying “Even though I don’t feel like I deserve it imma keep it goin because that’s all I know.”

Reports say that the contract is for four years, and is worth approximately $15.5 million with an $8.8 signing bonus.