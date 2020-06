RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal assault this month.

Coroner Gary Watts says Sandra Brooks, 63, died at Prisma Health on Wednesday from blunt force trauma.

Authorities say on June 9, Brooks was physically assaulted at a home on Riley Street, and was taken to the hospital where she died.

Columbia Police and Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.