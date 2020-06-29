Explosives, guns, $30k in drugs seized in Lexington County bust

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – $30,000 worth of drugs along with explosive devices were seized during an investigation into drug and gun activity during a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigation last week.

William Taylor, 22, faces charges of possession of LSD, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of Ecstasy, possession of a destructive device, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, manufacturing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV substance, according to arrest warrants.

Carrying out a search warrant on June 24 at a home in the 200 block of Samson Road, deputies LSD, Xanax, three guns and five homemade bombs, among other items, were seized from the house.

Drug manufacturing and trafficking materials were also seized, according to LCSD.

LCSD says Taylor’s younger brother, Tristan, was arrested with a stolen handgun during a traffic stop the previous week. Deputies have linked him to the investigation into the activity on Samson Road.