RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler last Friday.

Coroner Gary Watts says Kimberly Wallace, 39, died Monday from her injuries, after the collision on Clemson Road.

According to investigators, Wallace died from blunt force trauma to her torso.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.