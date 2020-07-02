Richland County council passes mandatory mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO, NEWS RELEASE) – The Richland County Council adopted an emergency mask ordinance that goes into effect Monday and requires residents to wear face coverings while in public to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The vote came during a special called Thursday night meeting to discuss the emergency ordinance.

The ordinance says anyone entering a commercial establishment in the County must wear a face covering, which covers the mouth and nose, while inside the establishment. It also says all restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the County must require their employees to wear a face covering, which covers the mouth and nose, at all times while having face to face interaction with the public.

To gather feedback, Richland County issued an online poll June 22 and asked residents to weigh in on a possible ordinance. The County also gathered feedback by phone, email and social media.

As of Thursday afternoon, the online poll had drawn nearly 19,000 responses, with 65.8% voting in favor for a mask requirement, 33.3% voting against a mask requirement and 1% having no opinion.

Several South Carolina municipalities, including the cities of Columbia, Forest Acres and the town Lexington, have passed ordinances requiring the wearing of masks in public. S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has stated that it is legal for local governments to pass this type of ordinance.