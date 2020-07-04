EdVenture reopening for first time since pandemic shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – EdVenture Children’s Museum announced it will reopen after being shut down from the coronavirus.

The museum says it will reopen to guests beginning Tuesday July 14th.

The museum says it has developed a reopening plan with the guidance of DHEC and the CDC.

All visitors will be required to wear face masks.

Locations will operate on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule to allow for a deep clean of the museum on Sunday’s and Monday.