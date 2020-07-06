One hurt in shooting at the Rowan Apartments in Richland
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say one person was hurt in a shooting at the Rowan Apartments Sunday.
Authorities say it happened around 8:10 p.m. at the complex on Southern Drive.
According to investigators, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Officials say they saw a vehicle leave the scene, but don’t have a description as of late.
Deputies say there’s no threat to the public.
If you have any information, submit a tip to crimesc.com.