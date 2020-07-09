Does your water taste weird? There’s a reason.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– If you live in Columbia and you feel like your water’s tasted a little off lately, you’re not wrong.

The Columbia Water Department tweeted Wednesday that customers may have noticed a chlorine taste and odor in their tap water starting Tuesday.

Officials say this was due to a brief interruption of the addition of ammonia to the disinfection process.

They say don’t worry though, the water is and has always been safe to drink.

Columbia Water customers may have noticed a chlorine taste and odor in their tap water beginning July 7, 2020. This was due to a brief interruption of the addition of ammonia to the disinfection process. The water is and has been safe to drink throughout the interruption. — ColumbiaWater (@ColumbiaSCWater) July 8, 2020