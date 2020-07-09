Does your water taste weird? There’s a reason.

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– If you live in Columbia and you feel like your water’s tasted a little off lately, you’re not wrong.
The Columbia Water Department tweeted Wednesday that customers may have noticed a chlorine taste and odor in their tap water starting Tuesday.
Officials say this was due to a brief interruption of the addition of ammonia to the disinfection process.
They say don’t worry though, the water is and has always been safe to drink.

