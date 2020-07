Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Deputies say Tony Trapp,23, shot and killed a man at Rowan Apartments on Southern Drive Sunday night.

Investigators say Trapp is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Deputies say they are also searching for the driver of a 2020 silver Toyota Camry.

If you have any information that can help call 911 or submit a tip to crimesc.com