SOURCE: All 14 SEC athletic directors to meet in Birmingham to discuss football season

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WOLO) — ABC Columbia learned Friday that all 14 of the Southeastern Conference’s athletic directors will meet with commissioner Greg Sankey on Monday in Birmingham.

Among the topics to be discussed are football season and the scenarios this fall.

The conference has said publicly it expects a decision to be made by the end of July, but hasn’t offered any other specific details regarding a timeline for football.

The SEC is waiting as long as it can before making a decision for its football teams, and as of today, are still on track to play a full 12-game schedule. That would differ from other conferences like the Big 10, which announced a conference-only schedule format Thursday.

According to multiple conversations with the SEC and its athletics directors, the conference will be able to dictate the schedule this fall (i.e. the number of games, matchups, etc.), with the individual universities and municipalities having control over fan attendance, concessions and tailgating.