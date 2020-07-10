Woman with incarcerated loved one says SCDC needs to test staff more

Hear why one woman says the South Carolina Department of Corrections needs to increase COVID-19 testing

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– More than 370 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina’s prisons, with seven of 21 facilities having a positive test. ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott spoke with one woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, who has a loved one in one of these facilities.

Tim has more on why she wants SCDC to start testing more staff members.