Suspect arrested in Two Notch robbery, assault

Richland Co. (S.C.)–Richland County deputies say they’ve arrested a man who robbed a Family Dollar and assaulted a store employee.

Investigators say on June 14th Raeshaun Stampley, 38, was confronted by an employee of the store’s location on Two Notch Rd. after setting off the store merchandise alarms trying to leave with stuffed pockets.

According to deputies, while he was trying to get away Stampley slapped and punched the employee.

He is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.