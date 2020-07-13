Couple sought in credit card theft

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Bureau of Protective Services says it is looking for a couple who stole a credit card while visiting the SC State Museum.

Investigators say the man and the woman were captured on surveillance cameras at the Museum on June 12th and again later that day using the stolen card at Dave and Buster’s at Columbiana Mall.

If you know where this couple is call the Bureau of Protective Services, Sergeant Morales at 803-734-1910 or submit a tip to crimesc.com