Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Flags at the state house were lowered to half staff today in honor of former Adjutant General Stanhope Spears.

Spears served as adjutant general for 16 years beginning in 1994 following a distinguished career in the National Guard.

Spears also played quarterback for the Gamecocks in the late 50’s.

General spears passed away Tuesday at the age of 83.