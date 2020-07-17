Lexington Richland 5 releases reentry plan

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday Lexington Richland School District 5 announced its plans for classes in the fall.

A district spokesperson says families will have two options for their students at the start of the academic year: a five-day, traditional in-person schedule and a virtual schedule.

Official say the in-person option includes safety measures for students and staff, including a mask requirement and social distancing protocols.

For the virtual option, we’re told, the district has created its new district five’s flexible innovative virtual education or FIVE academy, which will include live classroom instruction with school district five teachers, independent work and opportunities for students to participate in after-school activities.

Parents with questions can go to www.lexrich5.org/20- 21reentry