Victim identified in fatal three vehicle collision on I-26 East in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal three vehicle collision on I-26 East Wednesday.

Coroner Gary Watts says Rebecca Wafler, 71, died on scene at mile marker 95 from blunt force trauma.

Highway Patrol says after 8 p.m., she and a truck pulling a camper, were slowing down in traffic, when a 2012 Honda Accord hit Wafler’s vehicle from behind, causing her to hit the truck in front of her.

According to troopers, two passengers in Wafler’s vehicle were taken to the hospital, and the Honda Accord driver was injured and also taken to the hospital.

Officials say the three people in the truck were not injured.

Authorities say everyone involved wore seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation.