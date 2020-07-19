Elexa Bahr signs professional contract in Spain

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former University of South Carolina forward Elexa Bahr announced today she has signed a contract with Racing Santander, a women’s soccer squad based out of Spain.

“I’m more than thrilled to be going overseas and continuing my soccer career. I love new challenges and beginnings and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Bahr said.

Known best as CDE Racing Feminas, the team is based in Santander, Spain, and has not competed since March but is beginning to announce its roster and schedule for their upcoming campaign. The team is a part of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the organization that is most known for La Liga, the top-tier league in Spain. Last season the team was 8-1-13 in the Segunda Division Pro, the second-tier league in Spain.

Bahr, who completed her career for the Gamecocks in 2019, has international experience playing with the Honduras U-20 National Team in 2015 and the U-20 Colombia team in 2018. Bahr exited Carolina scoring 18 goals in her career in 88 matches along with 11 assists and a total of 47 points. Her nine career points in the NCAA Tournament for the Gamecocks is a program record and her three goals are tied for the most in team history. She helped the Gamecocks win three SEC Championships in her four seasons in Columbia as well as playing a vital role in South Carolina’s first College Cup appearance in 2017.

Bahr’s immediate family has seen much success in the soccer world, with her father Alex playing professionally in Honduras and her brother Alex headed to Georgia State after his time with the New York Red Bulls youth program.