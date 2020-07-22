3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself with a gun

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A three-year-old who shot himself with a gun has died from his injuries.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the what witnesses called an accidental shooting at the Brighton Hill Apartments Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital by someone at the home. An hour after the initial report of the shooting, RCSD said the child died.

No one is currently detained but RCSD says it is still investigating.