Gamecock defensive lineman signs contract with Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WOLO) — Former Gamecock defensive lineman DJ Wonnum signed his NFL contract with the Minnesota Vikings Wednesday night.

He announced the news on instagram.

Wonnum’s contract is reportedly a four-year deal worth $4.05 million, includign a signing bonus of just over $750,000.

The former Gamecock defensive lineman was taken in the fourth-round of April’s draft after playing at South Carolina, where he was a captain for three-straight seasons and a second-team All-SEC performer in his final year at USC.