Bryan Edwards, Tanner Muse, and John Simpson sign rookie deals with Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Today three former standouts from the Palmetto State officially put pen to paper to make Las Vegas their new home in the NFL.

Former Gamecock wide receiver Bryan Edwards (81st overall pick) and former Clemson Tigers Tanner Muse (100th overall pick) and John Simpson (109th overall pick) signed their rookie contracts with the Raiders as they prepare for their first NFL training camps next week.

We have signed WR Bryan Edwards. More » https://t.co/Eyq1QrUZBU pic.twitter.com/YW7uLKubhl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 25, 2020

Simpson and Muse will join former teammates Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen to give the Raiders five Clemson products in the desert.

The #Raiders signed third-round pick LB Tanner Muse to a four-year contract worth $4,322,185, including a $832,292 signing bonus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2020

Edwards is reuniting with former teammate and Gamecock cornerback Keisean Nixon. He leaves South Carolina as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions, and is tied for third-most in receiving touchdowns.

Yesterday the NFL player’s union and the league agreed to a deal for the 2020 season, with training camps set to start on time this week.