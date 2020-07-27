Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing on Woodcrest Drive in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they have arrested a suspect for a fatal stabbing last week.

Authorities say Timothy Shells, 31, is charged with murder for the death of Dexter Craft, 55, on Woodcrest Drive on Thursday, July 23 before 2 p.m.

According to investigators, Shells and Craft, who lived at the same home, got into an argument that turned physical, with Shells stabbing Craft.

Deputies say they found Craft’s body at the scene and later arrested Shells on Friday.

Shells was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.