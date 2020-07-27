Two year old accidentally shoots, kills self. Teen charged

AIKEN, S.C. (AP, WJBF) _ Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the accidental gunshot death of a 2-year-old child. The Aiken Standard reports that Aiken County authorities believe the child somehow shot himself Saturday night. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said it happened at the child’s home in Graniteville around 8:30 p.m. The boy was identified as Jamarious Rogers. He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Ables said an autopsy is planned.

According to the Aiken Co. Sheriff’s Office, 18-year old Zaylan Paige was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice. According to the police report , Paige told police he was the gun owner.