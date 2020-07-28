Gamecock linebacker signs with New York Giants

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — New York Giants’ seventh-round pick, TJ Brunson, signed his rookie contract with the team. He’s the fourth and final Gamecock to sign his contract.

The Richland Northeast grad was a two-time team captain for Carolina and finished second on the team in total tackles in 2019. As a junior in 2018, Brunson had 106 total tackles.

In April, Brunson became the first former Gamecock linebacker taken in the draft since DeVonte Holloman went to the Cowboys in 6th round of the 2013 NFL Draft.