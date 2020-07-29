Driver wanted for questioning for shooting on U.S. Highway 521 in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say they need your help finding the driver and the vehicle involved in a shooting incident in Rembert on July 20.
Investigators say someone inside a white Chevrolet Malibu with the South Carolina tag QVW 468, fired a gun at the intersection of Horatio-Hagood Road and U.S. Highway 521 around 5:20 that night.
Deputies did not report any injuries from the shooting and the driver is wanted for questioning.
If you have any information, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.