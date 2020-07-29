Driver wanted for questioning for shooting on U.S. Highway 521 in Sumter

(Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Deputies look for driver involved in a shooting at Rembert on July 20.

(Courtesy: SCSO) Deputies searching for the driver of a White Chevrolet Malibu with SC tag QVW 468.



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say they need your help finding the driver and the vehicle involved in a shooting incident in Rembert on July 20.

Investigators say someone inside a white Chevrolet Malibu with the South Carolina tag QVW 468, fired a gun at the intersection of Horatio-Hagood Road and U.S. Highway 521 around 5:20 that night.

Deputies did not report any injuries from the shooting and the driver is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.