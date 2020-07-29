‘Let’s Talk Race’ gives community chance to discuss race relations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Next week the Richland Library will continue to open the conversation with the community about race relations with its Let’s Talk Race ‘ program.

Tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 you can join the library online where speakers will address the topic of systemic racism in our state and country. The library says programs like these are aimed at encouraging the community to engage in difficult and emotional dialogue.

The online discussion is free and open to the public. To find out more about the event and how you can be part of the dialogue, click on the link HERE