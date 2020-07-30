NCAA announces expanded sidelines, coin toss changes for football

The sideline area college football teams use to congregate will be extended by 20 yards this season and only one captain from each team will be permitted to participate in the pregame or overtime coin toss.

NCAA playing rules oversight committee announced alterations in football and other sports to accommodate for COVID-19 concerns this coming season.

The team sideline area currently extends from one 25-yard line to another. Those areas will now span from 15 to 15. Currently, as many as four team captains can participate in the coin toss. That has been reduced to one and only two officials will be allowed to participate.