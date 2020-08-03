At least two people killed after multiple boat collision on Broad River

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say at least two people are dead after a multi-boat collision on Broad River on Saturday night.

Authorities say Fairfield County officials received the call of the collision around 9:43 p.m. and transferred it to Newberry County deputies.

According to investigators, Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Fire, Rescue, Water Rescue, and SCDNR were immediately dispatched to the collision at the Dominion Energy Heller’s Creek Recreation Area off Broad River Road near Pomaria/Peak, S.C.

Officials say they found three boats involved as a group of five were returning to the landing after recreating on the river.

Deputies say rescue crews raced to save the life of one victim and found three other victims on a boat with no apparent injuries.

However, authorities say they found the body of a missing victim, who didn’t survive the collision.

Officials say the first victim also didn’t survive the collision.

SCDNR and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.