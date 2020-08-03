Columbia Police investigate shooting on Middleton Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating a shooting on Middleton Street Sunday.
Officials say they believe a male victim and a male suspect, who are acquaintances, were arguing outside before the shooting.
According to investigators, the male suspect then fired multiple shots.
Police have not released the victim’s condition or if the suspect is caught.
Columbia Police say they are working on leads as they are still investigating this incident.