Curtis speaks to SC State Fair GM Nancy Smith on free drive-through fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson spoke with SC State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith about the fair’s first ever free drive-through event this October.

The free drive-through kicks off October 20 – 21.

Smith says you don’t have to get out of your vehicle for you and your family to see your favorite animals, exhibits and of course, to get some delicious fair food!

She also spoke about the importance of the 2020 Ride of Your Life scholarship!

According to Smith, despite the pandemic, she wanted to give back to the community through the fair amid this difficult time.

For more information, visit SC State Fair’s website by clicking here.