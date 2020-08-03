Richland One conducts nutrition survey for meal plan

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As Richland One schools get ready to resume in person instruction for a new school year, not everyone is heading back to the classroom. Administrators say they want to make sure they are able to meet the needs of all students during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while they are out of facilities.

Richland One’s Nutrition Services Office is offering parents and guardians a chance to take part in a online meal survey. This is only for families that plans on receiving meals during elearning and virtual instruction models for the fall 2020 school year.

“In the midst of COVID-19, Nutrition Services is working diligently to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Nutrition Services Director Tracy Dixon. “Completing the survey will assist us in proper planning and implementation of our meal programs.”

Richland One will provide free meals to all district students no matter their income level. School officials say those meals are made possible through the federal Community Eligibility Provision that is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Non Richland One students can access meals as well however, those must be prepaid each week at a cost of $31.25 which will provide breakfast and lunch five days a week. You can contact The Office of Nutrition Services with additional questions by calling (803)231-6953

To take part in the survey you can click on the link provided HERE