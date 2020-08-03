Thousands of laptops missing from SC school district

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) – Nearly 4,000 student laptops are missing in one South Carolina school district and officials say they will soon have to turn the matter over to police.

Greenville County’s public school district has been trying to recover the Chromebooks, valued at almost $1.2 million, since June. Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller told The Post and Courier that initially 4,992 machines were missing. Recovery efforts , he said, turned up another 800 and families reported that an additional 208 were lost or stolen.

Waller says they now have to file an insurance claim, but the only way it will be honored is if the machines have been reported lost or stolen to law enforcement.