CMA accepting student art inspired by ‘Black is Beautiful’ exhibit

Students from elementary to college are welcome to enter

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— The Columbia Museum of Art has been showcasing a new exhibition displaying photographs taken from the 1950’s through 1960’s by famed photographer Kwame Braithwaite.

The exhibit showcasing Braithwaite’s legendary work runs through September 6, 2020, has inspired a new generation of artists, and the Columbia Museum of Art wants you to share your work.

CMA is hosting their first ever Online Student Exhibition, where all students are invited to submit artwork influenced by the created that is inspired by the Black Is Beautiful exhibit

If you enter your pieces by August 31, the pictures will be available to view on on the museum website, and you’ll be entered into a raffle for anchance to qi. A special gift from CMA.

The Online Student Exhibition is being done in partnership with the Friends of African American Art & Culture.

For more information or to participate you can click on the submission page.