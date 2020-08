Skai Moore opting out of 2020 season

Skai Moore, the former Gamecock linebacker, will opt out of the 2020 season, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday.

LB Skai Moore has informed the team he will opt out of the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/dKV9RCPj2H — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 4, 2020

Moore becomes the first Colts player to sit out this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore will now either receive $350,000 if considered medically at-risk or a $150,000 salary advance.

Moore went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2018 and spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.