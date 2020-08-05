First SC trial resumes after COVID-19 shutdown with masks, shields and spread out jurors

LAURENS, SC (AP) – The first trial in a South Carolina courtroom since the COVID-19 pandemic began includes spread out jurors, a glass shield around the witness stand and bailiffs reminding everyone that masks are required.

The murder trial started Tuesday in Laurens County and was the first case tried in front of a jury since courts closed in mid-March as the virus started spreading.

South Carolina Chief Justice Don Beatty sat in the back of the courtroom as the trial began to make sure his rules to restart jury trials were being followed.

COVID-19 continues to spread in South Carolina, although not as rapidly as earlier in the summer.