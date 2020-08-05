One killed in fatal crash on Belleville Road in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a fatal crash on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened on Belleville Road at approximately 3:35 p.m.

According to investigators, the 2003 Ford Explorer ran off the road and overturned.

Officials say the passenger, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected and killed.

Authorities say the driver was taken to a hospital.

Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.