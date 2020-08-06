Sumter Police find runaway teen who left with wanted suspect in May

(Courtesy: SPD) Brianna West

(Courtesy: SPD) Quantasia Rufus



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department says they found a runaway teen safe on Monday, who left with a wanted suspect in May.

Authorities say Brianna West, 16, left her home on Ginhouse Drive on May 5 at about 7 p.m., and left the Sumter area with Quantasia Rufus, 19.

According to investigators, Rufus is wanted for a contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

Officials say West was found in West Virginia and is back home with her family, but they haven’t said if they have found Rufus.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to crimesc.com.