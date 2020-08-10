Dog found shot on Knights Hill Road in Kershaw

(Courtesy: KCHS) "Jesse" was found shot on Knights Hill Road.

(Courtesy: KCHS) "Jesse" the dog recovering after being shot.



KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say a dog was found shot and left on the road Saturday.

The Kershaw County Humane Society says a staff member found the dog named Jesse on Knights Hill Road in a ditch with injuries from the shooting.

Officials say they took her to the Camden Veterinary Hospital where she has been stabilized.

According to the Humane Society, Jesse is on fluids, pain medications and antibiotics.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department at 803-425-1512.