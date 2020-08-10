One detained for questioning for shooting on North Beltline Boulevard

Kenneil Mitchell

FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says they have detained one person for questioning for the shooting on North Beltline Boulevard on Sunday.

Authorities say at approximately 11 a.m., they found a male victim with life threatening gunshot injuries inside a vehicle.

According to investigators, the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police haven’t released the name of the detained person as they are still investigating.

