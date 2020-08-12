Motorcyclist killed after fatal collision on SC Highway 34 in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol say a motorcyclist died in a fatal collision on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened at S.C. Highway 34 at Wildwood Lane around 12:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2008 Honda truck attempted to turn left on Wildwood Lane, when the motorcyclist hit the truck on the passenger side.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and died on scene.

Troopers say the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

This case remains under investigation.