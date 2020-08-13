Job openings available at MLILY Healthcare SC, LLC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to get a new job at MLILY Healthcare business in South Carolina amid the pandemic.

Curtis Wilson spoke to the Vice President of Extraordinary Headhunters, Dameon Williams, about the multiple job openings.

Williams says you can apply for positions like Warehouse Manager, Line Assistant, and many others.

For more information on how to apply, visit jobs@extraordinaryheadhuntersllc.com or call (803) 724-1273.