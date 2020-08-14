Motorcyclist identified after fatal collision on SC Highway 34 in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision between a motorcyclist and an SUV Tuesday.

Coroner David West says Steven Slaughter, 67, died from his injuries on SC Highway 34 at Ridgeway Road and Wildwood Lane before 12:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 2008 Honda SUV attempted to make a left hand turn in front of the Slaughter’s motorcycle, causing him to hit the SUV on the passenger side.

Highway Patrol says Slaughter, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and died on scene.

Troopers say the SUV driver was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

This incident remains under investigation.