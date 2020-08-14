SC Attorney General asks court to rule on monument protection law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has asked the state’s Supreme Court to determine whether the state’s monument protection law is constitutional.

Wilson’s letter Thursday calls on the court to rule on a lawsuit filed by the widow of state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who is suing to overturn the Heritage Act.

The law was passed in 2000 and requires a legislative vote before certain historic monuments are altered or torn down.

The widow says she should be allowed to make changes to memorials to her husband, killed in a 2015 racist attack at a Charleston church.

In June, Wilson said the requirement that lawmakers must agree by a two-thirds vote to make changes to a monument is not legal.