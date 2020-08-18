12-year-old & three others arrested for shooting in Whitmire

(Courtesy: NCSO) Kanage Wise

(Courtesy: NCSO) Mya Flores

(Courtesy: NCSO) Lamar Flores





NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say a 12-year-old and three others were arrested for a shooting at a house in Whitmire last week.

Officials say the 12-year-old boy along with Mya Flores and Kanage Wise, both 19, are all charged with eight counts of attempted murder for the shooting on Duckett Avenue on August 14.

Authorities say Lamar Flores, 17, is charged as an adult with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

According to investigators, all four suspects were riding in a vehicle, when the 12-year-old boy fired shots at the house, and a vehicle in the yard.

Deputies say no injuries were reported.

Authorities reported they stopped the suspects’ vehicle on Caldwell and Adams Street, and found an AK-47 type rifle and rounds of ammunition, which matched the rounds found at the shooting scene.

Officials say it was retaliation over a property dispute and allegations of theft.

Sheriff Lee Foster says the investigation continues and more charges are expected to be filed.