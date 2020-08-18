Give back to the SC community with Blanketing Families, Inc.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to give back to the community by donating items to Blanketing Families, Incorporated, which celebrates 3 years this month.

Curtis spoke with the founder of the charitable organization, Annette Hammond about how she wanted to give back to people after being diagnosed with cancer twice.

She says you can donate items like gently used or new blankets and books, water and money for families in need.

If you want to donate, visit Blanketing Families’ website by clicking here.

You can also call the organization by dialing (803) 470-4232 or donate to their cash app $blanketfam.