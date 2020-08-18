Victim identified after crash in pond injures infant on Bowen Street

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that seriously injured an infant Sunday.

Coroner David West says Bernard Taylor, 27, died from his injuries after the crash in a pond on Bowen Street near the intersection of Watson Street.

Highway Patrol says before 4 p.m., Taylor had an infant in a car seat, when his vehicle hit a fire hydrant, and overturned into a pond where it was fully submerged.

According to investigators, Taylor, who was wearing a seat belt, died on scene, and the baby was rescued from the vehicle.

Authorities say the baby was taken to Prisma Health in Richland County with life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.