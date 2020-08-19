Twin brothers killed after crashing into a pole on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say twin brothers were killed after a fatal collision Monday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Ronald Smith and Donald Smith, both 29, died from multiple trauma after the collision at the 4400 block of Farrow Road.

According to investigators, at approximately 11:30 p.m., their vehicle was travelling at a high speed in the rain and the driver lost control near Guernsey Drive.

Officials say their vehicle went off the roadway and hit a pole, killing both brothers on scene.

This incident remains under investigation.