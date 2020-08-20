Man wanted for shooting and paralyzing driver in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police need your help to find a suspect accused of shooting a man in May, in an attempted armed robbery, leaving him paralyzed.

Authorities say Travon Ragin, 21, faces a slew of charges, including attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

Officials say it happened after 9:15 p.m. on May 31 on Northwestern Avenue and Ash Street.

According to investigators, three people were in a vehicle that turned onto Northwestern Avenue when the 30-year-old male driver was shot.

Police say Ragin was seen running from the area with a rifle and believe he intended to rob the victims in the vehicle.

If you know where he is, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.