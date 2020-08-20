One driver seriously injured after multi-vehicle collision on I-20 west

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver is suffering a life-threatening injury after a multi-vehicle collision on I-20 west this morning.

Troopers say the collision happened around 5:30 this morning at Exit 65 on Broad River Road.

According to investigators, the victim was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Officials say they are still on scene as they continue to investigate, so expect delays in your commute this morning.