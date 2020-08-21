Golden State Killer “will die in prison” for string of murders and rapes

SACRAMENTO, CA (AP) – A former California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims he’s “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to life imprisonment for a decade-long string of rapes and murders across a wide swath of California.

Prosecutors and victims say it was more evidence of a manipulative and vicious criminal who fooled investigators and his own family until he finally admitted victimizing at least 87 people.

A judge in Sacramento on Friday said 74-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo will die in prison for his guilty pleas to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges between 1975 and 1986.

He said DeAngelo should get no mercy from his jailers.